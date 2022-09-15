Tom Brady makes the Bucs the oldest team in the NFL

NFL data shows Bucs indeed had the oldest Week 1 53-man roster in the NFL at an average 27.15 years, ahead of Patriots (26.98). Lions (25.07) and Browns (25.16) had the youngest. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 15, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the oldest team in the NFL this year, and unsurprisingly, Tom Brady puts them over the top.

The GOAT is the cherry on top for Tampa Bay in the age column, as the Bucs played Week 1 with an average player age of 27.15 years. That number edged out Brady’s old team, the New England Patriots, for the No. 1 spot.

Without the 45-year-old Brady (and with a league-average-aged player in his place), the Bucs would drop from No. 1 to No. 4 on the list, according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

The Bucs also lead the league with 13 players older than 30, as ESPN’s Jenna Laine points out:

Here’s a look at how the Bucs’ roster stacks up against the rest of the NFC. They have 13 players over 30 — the most in the NFC and in the league. Their average age of 27.5 is also oldest in the league. pic.twitter.com/TnEQuz6Qku — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 15, 2022

Whatever the age, the Bucs are laser focused on winning their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

