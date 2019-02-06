Tom Brady made this pledge to teammates after Super Bowl interception originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady started Super Bowl LIII in one of the worst ways possible by throwing an interception on his team's first drive against the Los Angeles Rams defense.

Tom Brady is the 3rd starting quarterback to throw an interception on his first pass of the Super Bowl. He joins Jim Kelly (XXVI) and Ron Jaworski (XV)



The previous two QB's went on to lose the #SuperBowl @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #Patriots #Rams pic.twitter.com/KX3Zk3pbmc



— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 3, 2019

Brady made a pledge to his teammates shortly after that interception. Here's what he told them, as seen on Tuesday night's "Inside the NFL" on Showtime.

Tom Brady after his early INT: "I ain't making another mistake all night, boys." @insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/TSDmzLj3Ib — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 6, 2019

The 41-year-old quarterback didn't play a flawless game after that, far from it, actually. You could argue it was Brady's worst performance in the nine Super Bowls he's played in.

However, Brady didn't make another costly mistake after that first-quarter interception, and with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter, he led the Patriots down the field for the go-ahead touchdown. The Patriots ultimately won 13-3 as Brady became the first player in NFL history to win the Super Bowl six times.

