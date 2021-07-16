Tom Brady made his latest Super Bowl run with a torn MCL

Michigan football fans already knew Tom Brady was the G.O.A.T., and while he all but proved his legendary status this past season, with some news coming out about his first season away from New England, that status is about to reach critical mass.

While it was already beyond impressive that Brady moved on from the Bill Belichick-led Patriots in favor of a Tampa Bay team that hadn’t been to the playoffs in a decade, it turns out that Brady didn’t just take the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl — he did so while playing with a torn MCL, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl 55 victory at age 43 during a pandemic, becoming the first quarterback to win a title in his team’s home stadium. But the legend only grows from there. Brady did it while playing with a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee that he suffered in his final season with the Patriots.

Additionally, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, it wasn’t just that Brady had a partially torn MCL— it was fully torn. And he reportedly had it all-season long.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady’s injury was actually more serious than that. It was a fully torn MCL, sources say, that required surgery following the Super Bowl win. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

Naturally, this won’t make much of a difference to Brady-haters, who have already tried to downplay his latest Super Bowl win. But only one QB has managed to win like he has, and there’s no disputing that.

Now we’re just adding more fodder for the history books with stories such as these.

