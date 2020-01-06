Tom Brady: “I’m motivated to get back to work”

The Patriots aren’t used to being free this time of year, and free agency’s an equally new experience for quarterback Tom Brady.

So you’ll have to pardon him if he doesn’t have many answers yet.

Brady made it clear to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, however, that he did plan to keep playing, even if the where is unknown.

“Yeah,” Brady said. “I think I’m just . . . I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are. If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.”

Brady has clearly seemed frustrated with their inability on offense this season. They tried a number of options at wide receiver, but never got over the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, and now have a much bigger question to answer.

And Brady, for a change, has options.