Tom Brady on loss to Steelers: “We’re all playing less than we’re capable of”

The Buccaneers fell to 3-3 on Sunday, losing at Pittsburgh despite being nearly double-digit favorites. After the game, quarterback Tom Brady assessed the outcome.

“We didn’t earn it,” Brady told reporters. “Didn’t earn the win, so it’s a game of earning it and it’s a game of playing well and performing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of, and we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

During the first half of the game, Brady was seen (and heard) yelling at his offensive linemen.

On Saturday, Brady missed both a walk-through practice and meetings before the team traveled to Pittsburgh. It’s a non-issue if the Bucs win. It’s a potential problem if they don’t. And they didn’t.

Brady completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown for the game. He was sacked twice.

The Buccaneers find themselves tied with the Falcons for first place in the NFC South. Both teams are 3-3.

