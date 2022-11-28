Tom Brady on loss to Browns: 'Too many plays where we're just not on the same page'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on loss to Cleveland Browns saying "Too many plays where we're just not on the same page."
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has confirmed.
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Auburn football is looking for a new coach. Can the SEC stop AU from hiring Hugh Freeze, who left Ole Miss under a cloud? Here's what the league says.
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
Cincinnati AD John Cunningham said he and a search committee are "going to move fast" as they conduct a "nationwide search" to replace Luke Fickell.
A key play in the loss to Michigan came when Ohio State punted in the third quarter while trailing Michigan 24-20. But plans for a fake punt failed.
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venable thought kicker Zach Schmit's made a field goal attempt in overtime against Texas Tech, but officials called it no good.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll possibly be on November 28th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Deebo Samuel tweeted about former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert in light of recent comments about the 49ers.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens let the star quarterback leave in free agency at the end of this season because ''games like this should not come down to'' Tucker.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
There were suddenly 12 Seahawks on the field after a big interception.
Michigan football beat Ohio State again and wouldn't you know, people love Jim Harbaugh now.