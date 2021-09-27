Tom Brady loses for first time in regular season throwing for 400 yards, no INTs

Tom Brady's stat line Sunday unlike any other in regular-season loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If your quarterback throws for north of 400 yards without an interception, chances are he's put his team in a pretty good position to win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady checked off both boxes Sunday, throwing for 432 yards -- tied for the seventh-most in his career between the regular and postseasons -- with no interceptions.

But for the first time in his career, such a performance wasn't enough.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN, Sunday marked the first time in Brady's career he'd thrown for more than 400 yards with no interceptions and lost in the regular season.

This is the first time in his regular season career that quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 400 yards and 0 interceptions and lost. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 27, 2021

However, Brady had one such game in the postseason, a game which still haunts many New England Patriots fans.

In a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards without an interception, though he did lose a fumble in the fourth quarter which proved costly.

Sunday was the 13th time Brady threw for at least 400 yards in a game between the regular and postseasons and the first as a member of the Bucs. His teams fell to 10-3 overall in such contests, 6-1 when he does so without an interception.