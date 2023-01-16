Tom Brady looking to extend perfect record vs. Cowboys

Luke Easterling
The first time Tom Brady beat the Dallas Cowboys, Quincy Carter was the opposing quarterback, throwing three interceptions in a Week 11 loss to Brady’s New England Patriots in 2003.

Heading into Monday night’s wild-card playoff game, Brady has still never lost a game to “America’s Team” in his entire 23-year NFL career.

None of that will matter Monday night, just like the regular-season records that make a home game puzzling for the 8-9 Bucs, who will host Dak Prescott and the 12-5 Cowboys.

If Brady wants to become the first quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl win after having a losing record in the regular season, he’ll have to start by keeping his perfect record against the Cowboys in tact.

