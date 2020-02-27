Tom Brady will look at new teams in free agency, according to reports

Photograph: Greg M Cooper/USA Today Sports

Tom Brady is unlikely to return to the New England Patriots, the team he has led to six Super Bowl titles over 20 seasons, according to multiple reports.

The 42-year-old can leave the Patriots as a free agent in the coming months, and ESPN and The Athletic both reported that Brady will not return to New England. Under NFL rules Brady would not be able to enter talks with other teams until 16 March. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady is also open to talking to the Patriots about extending his career in New England, but that does not guarantee he will stay.

ESPN’s @JeffDarlington on @GetUpESPN: “I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2020

Brady endured a disappointing season by his high standards in 2019. He threw for 24 touchdowns, his lowest total in a full season since 2006, although he was hampered by a lack of support from his receiving corps and offensive line. The Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

A number of teams have been linked with Brady, who will turn 43 in August, if he does leave the Patriots. They include the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. He has said in the past that he is capable of playing well into his mid-40s and beyond.