Tom Brady got his first win of 2020 on Sunday and said it felt good to cross that off the list after the game, but he also made it clear that he expects much more out of the Buccaneers in the weeks to come.

Brady was 23-of-35 for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 31-17 victory over the Panthers. It’s the second interception he’s thrown in as many weeks and that’s one of the things that he likely feels needs to improve for the team to be where he wants it.

“It was a little bit better. I think we still are a long way from where we need to be,” Brady said, via MassLive.com. “We have the ability to make plays I think consistency dependability are going to be things that we really need. So we got to get back to work. Clock is ticking on next week so gonna get focused on next week’s game and try to be a lot better next week.”

The Bucs will be in Denver to face the 0-2 Broncos next weekend and we’ll see if Brady is happier about how they play in that one.

Tom Brady: A little better, still a long way from where we need to be originally appeared on Pro Football Talk