Tom Brady lines up his next gig & allegations of misconduct within Raiders ownership

It's nice to have your next job lined up before you leave your current one. Especially if that job pays $37.5 million per year Tom Brady's next gig as lead analyst for FOX — whenever he decides to hang up the cleats.

Charles Robinson is joined by Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton to react to this morning's mind blowing report that TB12 will be heading to the booth for some serious change that is sure to change the landscape of the television talent market and potentially lure some others like Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson and more into television if they can approach a payout like Brady's.

Next, Charles & Andrew discuss the recent news out of Las Vegas, where interim team president Dan Ventrelle was fired for whistleblowing on alleged workplace misconduct within the Raiders organization. With another ownership controversy in the news this offseason, will Roger Goodell's legacy be errant owner behavior?

Wrapping up the podcast, the guys chat about Andrew's hometown New York Jets and Giants, and how both franchises hope they are on the path to turn around their recent years of bad performance.

