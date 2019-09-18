Tom Brady limited in practice with a calf injury

The one thing that could derail the Patriots’ current run of dominance is an injury to quarterback Tom Brady. Tom Brady has an injury.

Brady was limited in practice with a calf injury on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report.

It’s unclear what Brady actually did in practice; it doesn’t take much for a guy to be listed as “limited.” And it makes sense to watch the injury report over the rest of the week, as the Patriots prepare to face the Jets.

Rookie Jarrett Stidham would replace Brady, if he can’t go. Currently, the Patriots are favored to beat the Jets by more than 20 points.