Tom Brady limited in practice, admits age is the reason: 'I wouldn't say I'm a spring chicken anymore'

At 42 years old, Tom Brady has managed to stave off the aging process better than pretty much anyone. He still plays like he’s much younger than he is, and puts up numbers that guys 15 years younger would be envious of.

But the New England Patriots’ QB isn’t impervious to the unceasing march of time. He knows that it takes longer for him to recover from week to week, and makes his body more fragile. Neither he nor the Patriots can reverse it (though both have probably tried), but they can manage it.

According to ESPN, Brady has been limited in three of the Pats last four practices, and protecting his 42-year-old body is the reason.

"Football is a contact sport. I wouldn't say I'm a spring chicken anymore," Brady told ESPN on Wednesday. "I'm trying to just feel as great as I can and we'll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good."

Limiting Brady’s practice time isn’t the only thing coach Bill Belichick is doing to keep his franchise QB in tip top shape. ESPN reported that signing backup quarterback Cody Kessler is part of what Belichick referred to as “roster management.”

There doesn’t seem to be any doubt that Brady will play on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in New York. Even though the Pats have historically dominated Buffalo, the Bills are 3-0 and Brady isn’t taking anything for granted.

"This will be the toughest game we've faced, and we're going to have to play a great game. To go on the road is tough, and certainly early in the game, after their pregame tailgate when they're a little fired up -- they're pretty loud. We've got to execute early. Starting fast, which we've actually done a good job with all year, is really important this week."

Tom Brady may play like someone 10 years younger, but he's still 42. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

