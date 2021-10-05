Tom Brady likes beating the Giants the most, the Patriots the least

Now that Tom Brady has beaten every NFL team, the latest edition of the Let’s [Expletive Deleted] Go! podcast included an important question for Brady.

Which team does he like beating the best, and which team does he like beating the least?

“Holy cow, that’s a good question,” Brady told Jim Gray. “The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that, because they’ve taken away some really, you know, I’ve always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that. And the team I like to beat the least is obviously the Patriots. Again, those are my guys, man. Those are the other warriors that I went to battle with for so long. I’ve had a lot of battles over the years with different teams, there’s a lot of mutual respect in pro sports, but glad I’m through with the one last night.”

Brady didn’t finish his thought about beating the Giants. Obviously, he regards the Giants as a team that took away two rings from him, because they did. In games the Patriots should have won.

In seven weeks, Brady will get another chance to beat the Giants. November 22. Monday Night Football. Let’s [expletive deleted] go!

