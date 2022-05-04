Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton golf at charity event

STORY: It was a different sort of drive for the sports greats with Hamilton used to driving down the track and Brady down field.

The two showed off their swing before heading down the fairway.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is currently sitting in seventh place and will be looking to turn the season around at the Miami International Autodrome.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, meanwhile, is gearing up to return to the NFL this fall after reversing his decision to retire at the end of last season.