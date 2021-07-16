Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl with an MCL tear, and NFL fans lost their minds

Just when you think Tom Brady’s legacy can’t get more mythologized, the quarterback overcomes a new obstacle or hits a new milestone. That’s what happened on Thursday when multiple reporters indicated that Brady had played through a fully-torn MCL during the 2020 season when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

It was Brady’s first season with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. The quarterback has the most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback. Winning one of those Super Bowls with an injury which causes immense pain is just ridiculous.

NFL fans were extremely impressed with the G.O.A.T.’s toughness.

So at age 43 and with a fully torn MCL, Tom Brady beat Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in successive games to win his seventh Super Bowl with a team that hadn’t made the playoffs in more than a decade before his arrival. Sheesh. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 15, 2021

Tom Brady is, quietly, one of the toughest athletes I’ve ever seen. He plays through things that NFL QBs shouldn’t be able to play through. It’s not just pushing through pain, but a matter of physics and joint mechanics. What he plays through is more impressive than just an MCL. https://t.co/WfKkyNpu7H — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) July 16, 2021

@TomBrady played last season on a torn MCL. Thanks, Tom – I am in Ironman Prep and was feeling tired and sore. But instead of a day off, guess I’ll get a 50 mile ride in. #GOAT — Boyd Myers (@boydmyers) July 16, 2021

.@TomBrady played the 2020 season, and won the Super Bowl, with a torn MCL. WHAT??? 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/ynEAxLi32X — GMFB (@gmfb) July 16, 2021

Skip Bayless is going to hyperventilate this morning about this Tom Brady MCL story. — 🤙🏽🎟 TeeJay™ 🎒🤟🏽 (@AintEeenTrippin) July 16, 2021

Tom Brady finishing the season and winning the super bowl at 42 years old on a TORN MCL completely separated himself from every athlete to ever step foot on this earth let alone football player — Pond (@LukePond44) July 16, 2021

Taking about Tom Brady playing thru a torn MCL all last season and as a result by Patriots-fan wife keeps sending 🐐 emojis… pic.twitter.com/200lucaCsQ — Simon Bennett (@SportsVoiceGuy) July 16, 2021

If you believe Tom Brady played with a torn mcl the whole season and win the super bowl you probably also sleep in a race car bed and have those glow in the dark stars on your ceiling https://t.co/qfhwV1NGpM pic.twitter.com/kjF1cqk46v — Wook Diddy (@Simply_Rick) July 16, 2021

Tom Brady is insane. He’s crazy!