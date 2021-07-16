Open leaderboard:

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl with an MCL tear, and NFL fans lost their minds

Henry McKenna
·2 min read
Just when you think Tom Brady’s legacy can’t get more mythologized, the quarterback overcomes a new obstacle or hits a new milestone. That’s what happened on Thursday when multiple reporters indicated that Brady had played through a fully-torn MCL during the 2020 season when he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

It was Brady’s first season with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. The quarterback has the most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback. Winning one of those Super Bowls with an injury which causes immense pain is just ridiculous.

NFL fans were extremely impressed with the G.O.A.T.’s toughness.

Tom Brady is insane. He’s crazy!

