Tom Brady: LeBron James and Rob Gronkowski would be 'unstoppable' as Patriots tight ends

Tom Brady had some fun with LeBron James’ Instagram. (AP Photo)

LeBron James as a football player has always been a fun thought experiment, but Tom Brady seems to have a specific vision for the NBA superstar’s potential on the gridiron.

James posted an Instagram picture of himself dunking on Thursday, which naturally drew thousands of comments. And one of those comments was from Brady, who would very much like for James to join the Patriots and form an unholy tight end combination with Rob Gronkowski.

As captured by NBA on TNT:





Gronkowski is already considered one of the most dominant athletes to ever grace the tight end position, and yet he’d be the clearly less athletic player in a duo with James. The entirety of NFL and NBA fandom outside of Massachusetts would probably like to pass on that possibility.

Thankfully for NFL defenses, this idea seems well outside the realm of possibility. But just imagining the possibilities should be enough to give a few defensive coordinators nightmares.

