Tom Brady, LeBron James have great Twitter exchange over Rob Gronkowski TD

Brady had a great response to LeBron's tweet after Gronk TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Every superstar needs a good sidekick to become transcendent. Just ask Tom Brady and LeBron James.

Brady began his dismantling of the Detroit Lions on Saturday by finding longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski for a beautiful 33-yard touchdown pass.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers duo now has connected for 96 total touchdowns, 90 of which came during their nine seasons together on the New England Patriots.

Watching from afar was James, who has teamed up with All-Stars like Kyrie Irving, Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis en route to four NBA championships.

After James tweeted his admiration for the Brady-Gronk connection Saturday, Brady responded Sunday with an iconic photo featuring James and one of his top sidekicks in Wade.

Brady and Gronk won three championships together compared to James and Wade's two, but it's safe to say these are two of the top duos in sports.

Brady's Bucs have won three straight to move to 10-5, and the 43-year-old QB is on a social media roll as well after his burn of former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy last week.