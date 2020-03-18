With Tom Brady leaving Patriots, remembering the late-career stops of NBA legends

In an unspeakably strange turn of events, it appears that Tom Brady is not only leaving the Patriots, but heading south to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers.

Breaking: Tampa Bay is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring any unforeseen circumstances, sources tell @AdamSchefter and @JeffDarlington. pic.twitter.com/v6RrOhXJiS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2020





With the move, Brady joins an illustrious - if not often discussed - class of athletes: The legends and otherwise notorious figures that ended their career in a jersey that just doesn't look quite right. Think Joe Montana on the Chiefs. Emmitt Smith on the Cardinals. Wayne Gretzky on the Rangers. Manny Ramirez on the White Sox.

Bulls history is dotted with such cases. Remember John Starks who, after battling the Jordan-Pippen Bulls as a member of the Knicks numerous times in the mid-90's, suited up for Chicago for the 1999-00 season? Or Celtics legend Robert Parish, who averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds across 43 games for the Bulls in ‘96-97, at the tender age of 43? George Gervin entered the Hall of Fame a Spur, but finished his career a Bull.

It works the other way, too. Michael Jordan (who joined the Wizards after his second retirement) and Scottie Pippen (who shipped off to Houston and then Portland after the second three-peat) are the most obvious examples. But there's also Dennis Rodman spending his last two years split between the Lakers and Mavericks. Luol Deng suited up for the Lakers and Timberwolves before hanging his threads up. After rounding out the nucleus of a title team in Detroit, Ben Wallace and Rip Hamilton came through Chicago for spells, as well.

The list goes on, and it got us thinking: What are some of the wonkiest late-career stops for NBA legends? As it turns out, there are more than you think, and they're all disorienting as hell.

So without further adieu...

