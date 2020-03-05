Will Tom Brady leave Patriots in free agency? We went to a psychic find out

Tom Brady will become a free agent in 13 days, and we still have more questions than answers.

Will the 42-year-old quarterback hash things out with Bill Belichick and return to the New England Patriots for a 21st season? Is a trip to Tennessee to reunite with Mike Vrabel in the cards?

Are the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers serious Brady suitors -- or is there a mystery team waiting in the wings?

We can't see into the future ... but we found someone who can.

Gary Tanguay recently stopped by Boston's original Tremont Tea Room -- the oldest psychic establishment in the nation -- in search of answers about Brady's 2020 plans.

Pyschics Hazel and Raymond took things from there, reading the tarot cards and tea leaves to add clarity to Tanguay's hard-hitting questions. (Will Tom Brady be playing in Tennessee? Does Bill Belichick want Tom Brady back? Could Jimmy Garoppolo come to New England?)

What revelations did Hazel and Raymond uncover? See for yourself in the video above -- and remember their words when Brady follows his destiny.

