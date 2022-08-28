Tom Brady leads Bucs to a field goal in his only drive of the preseason

In his career, Tom Brady had played every preseason he was healthy. The only year he missed preseason action was in 2008 when he foot and ankle injuries.

He got in 11 snaps this preseason, leading the Bucs to a field goal before donning a ball cap on the sideline on Saturday night in the final exhibition game.

Brady went 6-for-8 for 44 yards, including a 20-yard completion to Julio Jones. It was the first time the two had worked together in game action.

Cameron Brate caught two passes for 10 yards, and Mike Evans drew a 9-yard pass interference penalty on Stephon Gilmore.

The Bucs settled for a 30-yard field goal by Ryan Succop, completing an 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive.

Brady was absent from the team for 11 days, which included the first two preseason games.

