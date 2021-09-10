Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to opening night win over the Cowboys
Tampa Bay’s quarterback threw for 379 yards, and 4 touchdowns in a 31-29 victory.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will reach a few impressive milestones Thursday night in the opening game of the 2021 NFL season.
Down two points with 1:24 to go in the kickoff to the NFL season, the defending Super Bowl champions were confident their 44-year-old quarterback would find a way to win again Thursday night. It's simply what Brady, who threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, does. “There was no doubt that we’re going to win the game with him," coach Bruce Arians said.
Tom Brady and the Bucs opened defense of Super Bowl crown with a 31-29 win against the Cowboys that had good fortune with some championship grit.
The NFL season kicked off with everything the league could've hoped for as the Cowboys and Buccaneers went down to the wire. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting exited Thursday night’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out with an elbow injury. After the game, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Murphy-Bunting had sustained a dislocated elbow when his arm was sandwiched between Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and [more]
A veteran play from Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady allowed Tampa Bay to exploit a blitz from the Dallas Cowboys.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski have now combined for 100 touchdowns between the regular and postseasons dating back to 2010. The only duo in NFL more prolific than them is the Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison connection with the Colts.
Tom Brady still doesn't look his age.
The biggest underdog in Week 1 of the NFL season is the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys are not giving the ball to Ezekiel Elliott against the Buccaneers. Here's why that's the smart thing to do.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers opened their title defense on the right foot, even if it took a last-minute rally to beat the Cowboys.
Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave fans a night to remember in a 31-29 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys.
