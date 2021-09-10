Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to opening night win over the Cowboys

Associated Press

Down two points with 1:24 to go in the kickoff to the NFL season, the defending Super Bowl champions were confident their 44-year-old quarterback would find a way to win again Thursday night. It's simply what Brady, who threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys, does. “There was no doubt that we’re going to win the game with him," coach Bruce Arians said.