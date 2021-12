Associated Press

A change of uniforms hasn't affected Tom Brady's mastery of the Buffalo Bills. The 44-year-old quarterback beat his former AFC East rivals for the 10th straight time Sunday, becoming the NFL's all-time completions leader and throwing his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score in Tampa Bay's 33-27 overtime victory. The Buccaneers are on the brink of their first division title in 14 years. In his first game against the Bills since moving to Tampa Bay in 2020, Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.