Tom Brady Launches New NFT Platform with Japanese Tennis Star Naomi Osaka

Tom Brady has launched a new NFT Platform called ‘Autograph’, together with Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka to facilitate digital ownership of sports memorabilia by sports fans, making use of the already growing NFT market, which is growing rapidly.

Tom Brady’s Foray Into the burgeoning NFT space

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka have launched their own non-fungible token platform, called “Autograph”. This sheds light on an NFT market that’s growing in tens of millions per day in trading volume. The tokens, called NFTs, are far behind Bitcoin and Ethereum, although not far behind all the other alt coins.

What is an NFT?

“Non-fungible” means a unique item, such as a vintage signed football card, that cannot be copied. NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain. NFTs can be physical items, like pieces of artwork, or they can be digital items, like a video montage of a sporting hero’s best moments.

