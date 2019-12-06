Tom Brady laughs off Patriots injury report designation: 'I'm feeling really good'

The New England Patriots' Thursday injury report raised some eyebrows as Tom Brady was downgraded to limited in practice. But per usual, the injury designation doesn't seem to be a cause for concern.

In fact, Brady couldn't help but laugh when asked about being listed with elbow and toe ailments. During his Thursday night appearance on Westwood One with Jim Gray, Brady assured Patriots fans he'll be good to go vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

"That might be the first time my toe's been on the injury report," Brady said. "So, you know us Patriots. We're pretty diligent about listing everything. So, I guess you have to make mention of my toe now, as well."

As for the elbow issue, Brady dealt with it during last week's game in Houston and is ready to do the same at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

"Isn't there some HIPAA violation or something like that when I start talking about all of my injuries?" Brady joked. "I'm doing pretty good. I'm doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I'll take it. I'll take anything if I'm still able to go out there and feel like I can play my best. I'm feeling really good, really positive about this weekend."

Kickoff for the much-anticipated Patriots-Chiefs matchup is set for 4:25 p.m., and it sounds like Brady's more than ready for the AFC Championship Game rematch.

