Tom Brady lauds Mohamed Sanu, reacts to N'Keal Harry not playing vs. Ravens

It's hard to find bright spots from the New England Patriots' 17-point road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

We can identify one, though: Tom Brady appears to have found a new favorite wide receiver outside Julian Edelman.

Brady connected with Mohamed Sanu for 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, an impressive stat line considering Sanu was playing in his second game for New England since his trade from the Atlanta Falcons.

"Yeah, he did a great job just finding little spots in the zone," Brady said of Sanu on Monday morning in his interview with WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "He catches the ball well and runs hard. I thought he did a great job for us."

Brady expressed confidence before Sunday's game that he and Sanu would work well together after the 30-year-old caught two passes for 23 yards in his Week 8 Patriots debut.

Sanu appeared to validate Brady's optimism Sunday night by finding holes created by Baltimore's defense keying on Edelman.

"It's a real credit to him two weeks in to come in here and have that type of contribution," Brady said of Sanu. "We're going to need a lot more going forward really from everybody.

" ... We'll need it from Mo, we'll need it from Jules, we'll need it from Phillip (Dorsett), the tight ends, the backs, the line and everything."

Brady conspicuously didn't mention rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who was activated off injured reserve over the weekend but was inactive for Sunday's game.

When asked whether he would have liked to have Harry out there, Brady gave a short reply.

"Again, coach makes those decisions," Brady said, "so I just go out there and try to play."

The Patriots have the bye week to catch Harry up to speed. But Sanu is a known commodity and already is doing the right things to earn Brady's trust.

