Tom Brady lauds Isaiah Thomas' "persistence" after Nuggets debut originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Isaiah Thomas has been gone from Boston for nearly two years. But he certainly isn't forgotten.

The day after Thomas returned from hip surgery to make his Denver Nuggets debut, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tagged the former Boston Celtics guard on his Instagram story Thursday with an inspiring message.

"Persistence defined," Brady wrote of Thomas' long road to recovery after a hip injury limited him to just 32 games over the last one-and-a-half seasons.

Brady speaks from experience, as he missed almost the entire 2008 season after tearing his ACL.

Brady and Thomas got to know each other well during Thomas' three seasons in Boston -- Thomas called the Patriots QB "the coolest dude I've ever met," while Brady texted Thomas after he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 -- so it's good to see Brady still is keeping tabs on the former C's fan favorite.

