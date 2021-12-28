Tom Brady lauds courage of reporter who asked Bill Belichick New Year's resolution question

Brady lauds courage of reporter who asked Belichick daring question originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What does Tom Brady want for the New Year?

Other than an eighth Super Bowl title and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady is looking for some bravery and courage -- at least the same levels possessed by a reporter who asked Bill Belichick an ill-timed question over the weekend.

Appearing on his weekly Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady was asked about the interaction between his former coach with the New England Patriots and a reporter seeking out Belichick's New Year's resolution for 2022.

Brady on the reporter who asked Belichick for his New Year's resolution after Sunday's loss to the Bills: "I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss. That's what I want for the New Year." — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) December 28, 2021

Belichick declined to answer the question, although he did leave open the door to answer "maybe next week."

"I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss," Brady said. "That's what I want for the New Year."

Brady only lost 64 times in 283 starts for the Patriots, but it was more than enough to leave a scarring effect on dealing with Belichick in the aftermath of defeat.

Brady also said in the episode that if the Bucs repeat as Super Bowl champs, he's going to toss the Lombardi Trophy again.

“I do think what I’d like to do is complete an overhand toss with the Lombardi Trophy,” Brady told Gray.