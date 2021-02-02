As he heads to his 10th Super Bowl, Tom Brady is noticing a very big difference from the previous nine: There’s no media around.

In an ordinary year, Brady would have spent Monday mobbed by hundreds of members of the media on Super Bowl Opening Night. Instead, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady was sitting alone looking at a screen and interacting with a much smaller number of journalists over Zoom.

“This is a crazy media day. I’m sitting here in an empty room. This is very different than the other nine experiences,” Brady said, via James Palmer of NFL Network.

Brady is the only player in NFL history who can refer to his “other nine” Super Bowls (or for that matter his other eight, other seven or other six Super Bowls). Going to the Super Bowl is old hat for Brady, even if this one is a bit different than all the others.

Tom Brady: Lack of media makes this Super Bowl different from my other nine originally appeared on Pro Football Talk