Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy among players reacting to 'Madden NFL 20' ratings

The player ratings for the "Madden NFL 20" video game were revealed Monday, and there was plenty of reaction to them from fans and the actual players.

Even New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady responded to a Twitter user who didn't agree with the six-time Super Bowl champion's overall rating of 96.

He also posted a funny video to prove he's faster than his 60 speed rating in the game would suggest:

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can't photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

Brady is the second-highest rated quarterback behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who's also the game's cover athlete. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu isn't sure why both Brady and Mahomes are not 99-rated, which is the highest possible rating in the game.

Shoutout madden 99 club but how in the hell isnt Tom Brady & Pat Mahomes not a 99. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 13, 2019

Speaking of 99-rated players, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of four stars who received that honor.

Can't believe I'm 1 of 4 players ranked 99 in madden, guess that mean I'm a cheat code now 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Sol443qncb — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 12, 2019

Brady wasn't the only Patriots player to react to the new Madden ratings. Kyle Van Noy didn't seem pleased with his 77 overall rating, which, in fairness, is a little bit low for an important player on the defending Super Bowl champion.

Good thing I don't play madden or I'd be mad with my 77 rating 😂😂😂 ! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) July 15, 2019

Here are some other player reactions to the Madden ratings.

HOLD UP @EAMaddenNFL you not just going to disrespeck me like that with an 89 and get away with it....PUT. SOME. RESPECK. ON. https://t.co/ndDkGvo7gx.



UNTIL THEN COWBOYS NATION IS ON MADDEN STRIKE! RT @dallascowboys Nation show em we ain't playin bih. pic.twitter.com/okVXyooI3l



— DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 15, 2019

safe to say Keenan isn't happy with his Madden rating 😂 pic.twitter.com/vZwn4ZNeZl — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 15, 2019

Madden on that Bull 💩 I see.. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) July 15, 2019

78.. @EAMaddenNFL

Lol I can't be that weak 😂

— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) July 15, 2019

Damn since I got the 84 madden rating I just purchased this shirt so fresh pic.twitter.com/pBmfnKz3ni — Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) July 15, 2019

The Atlanta Falcons also wanted a better rating for starting quarterback Matt Ryan, who is the seventh-highest rated player at his position.

"Madden NFL 20" has a release date of Friday, Aug. 2.

