Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy among players reacting to 'Madden NFL 20' ratings

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

The player ratings for the "Madden NFL 20" video game were revealed Monday, and there was plenty of reaction to them from fans and the actual players.

Even New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady responded to a Twitter user who didn't agree with the six-time Super Bowl champion's overall rating of 96.

He also posted a funny video to prove he's faster than his 60 speed rating in the game would suggest:

Brady is the second-highest rated quarterback behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who's also the game's cover athlete. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu isn't sure why both Brady and Mahomes are not 99-rated, which is the highest possible rating in the game.

Speaking of 99-rated players, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of four stars who received that honor. 

Brady wasn't the only Patriots player to react to the new Madden ratings. Kyle Van Noy didn't seem pleased with his 77 overall rating, which, in fairness, is a little bit low for an important player on the defending Super Bowl champion.

Here are some other player reactions to the Madden ratings.

The Atlanta Falcons also wanted a better rating for starting quarterback Matt Ryan, who is the seventh-highest rated player at his position.

"Madden NFL 20" has a release date of Friday, Aug. 2.

