Tom Brady is 'on to Kansas City' in latest Instagram post

After a tough loss at the hands of the Houston Texans in which the New England Patriots offense struggled to move the ball until late in the game, the Patriots are catching a lot of flak.

In particular, Tom Brady has been criticized for his performance this season. He looked frustrated on Sunday night and showcased that in an animated sideline conversation at one point during the game. And at times, it seemed that he was having communication issues with his receivers.

But if his latest Instagram post is any indication, Brady is ready to move on from the loss to Houston and won't be giving up on the team any time soon.

It's no surprise to see Brady put forth this message. After all, the Patriots are still 10-2 despite their offensive struggles and they have the last month of the season to get things figured out. He's just looking ahead and trying to stay positive.

Part of the reason that the Patriots have been so successful over the years is that the team doesn't dwell on losses. The team just focuses on what's next and what strengths they can build on to keep winning. That's how they've always been under Bill Belichick and Brady.

And so, the Patriots will be "on to Kansas City" as they look to get back on the winning track.

