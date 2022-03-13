Tom Brady just returned to Packers schedule in 2022

After a short retirement from the NFL, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is back, and he’ll be on the Green Bay Packers’ schedule in 2022.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, pulled a Brett Favre and announced his return on Sunday night. He confirmed he’ll be playing next season in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers.

Brady’s unexpected return to the Buccaneers means he’ll be on the Packers’ schedule in 2022. The Packers play the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay at an unknown time and date during the regular season this year.

If nothing else, Brady’s comeback ups the ante in the NFC and keeps open the possibility of one last showdown between Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who is returning to the Packers.

The Buccaneers and Packers were both division winners in 2021, setting up the matchup.

The NFL will release the official schedule later this spring. What looked like a far less interesting game a month and a half ago should now be a marquee matchup for the NFL in 2022.

The Packers and Buccaneers last played in the 2020 NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. Tampa Bay actually beat Green Bay twice in 2020, including a regular-season game at Raymond James Stadium.

With Rodgers and Brady back, expect the Packers and Buccaneers to be among the betting favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2022.

