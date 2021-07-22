Tom Brady Just Hinted at When He Plans to Retire Months After His 7th Super Bowl Win

CBSTV Videos

Hannah Waddingham clarifies previous headlines about her "Game of Thrones" waterboarding scene being one of the worse days of her life. "I was doing this scene where Lena as Cersei was having to waterboard me, and bear in mind I didn't know it was going to be waterboarding. It was meant to be a rape scene, but they then couldn't do because too many people had complained about the previous rape in season 5. So, on the spot it became a waterboarding scene, so I kind of had no time to prepare for it." She adds, "What I said in a previous interview was, it was, other than childbirth, which was extensive... it was the worst day of my life. But what I said at the end of it that wasn't picked up on, was I would 100% do it again. Because being given the chance to be on something like 'Game Of Thrones,' you have to go there. That's why the show is so magnificent, because it brings everybody out, it takes everyone to the nth degree of their emotions. And that's why it was so successful because you believe it, you believe the gore and you believe the tragedy and the drama."