Tom Brady Just Hinted at When He Plans to Retire Months After His 7th Super Bowl Win
As the player with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history, fans have wondered for years about when Tom Brady‘s retirement date will be. Well, according to the GOAT himself, he may only have a couple years left with the NFL before it’s time to hang up his helmet.
In an interview with SiriusXM Town Hall on Wednesday, July 21, Brady, 43, revealed that he wants to play football until he’s at least 45, which gives him at least two more years. “Things change as you get older, and there’s a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life,” he said. “My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a...