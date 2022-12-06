Tom Brady just did something he’d only done in Super Bowl LI vs. Falcons

Tom Brady was 0-37 in the regular season, and 1-43 including playoffs, when trailing by at least 13 points in the 4th quarter of his NFL career, with the only win coming in Super Bowl LI vs the Falcons. Until Monday night vs. the Saints…. pic.twitter.com/EYjK2Bjor1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

It won’t go down in history quite like his epic comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, but Tom Brady pulled off a similar feat Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

With back-to-back touchdown drives in the final minutes to secure a 17-16 win, Brady won a game for just the second time in his career with trailing by at least 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay was trailing 16-3 with just three minutes remaining Monday night, but the GOAT found a way to steal another dramatic victory, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass to rookie running back Rachaad White with just three seconds left on the clock.

Bucs fans will remember this one for a while, Saints fans will want to forget it, and Falcons fans won’t want to be reminded of the only other time Brady pulled off this kind of win.

List

WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' epic comeback win vs. Saints

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire