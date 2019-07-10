Tom Brady, Julian Edelman share excitement for Patriots' title defense on Instagram

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman are eager to get back on the field and defend their Super Bowl title.

Edelman's new Instagram post Wednesday features a photo of him standing next to the six-time Super Bowl champion, along with a caption that reads "crazy train t-minus #60days." Brady replied to Edelman's post, saying "I'm ready." Check out the exchange in the photo below:

Julian Edelman

The Pats don't officially begin their title defense until Sept. 9, when New England will unveil its Super Bowl LIII championship banner at Gillette Stadium before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 1 matchup.

Fans won't have to wait until September to see Brady and Edelman in action, though. Patriots training camp begins later this month with the first session scheduled for Thursday, July 25. The team's first preseason game is set for Thursday, Aug. 8 against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The last time Brady and Edelman played for the Patriots was Super Bowl LIII in February. This duo helped the Pats win their sixth championship with a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP after tallying 10 receptions for 141 yards.

