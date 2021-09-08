Tom Brady, Julian Edelman react to Danny Amendola's Texans signing

Brady, Edelman react to ex-Patriot Amendola landing new NFL job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Danny Amendola is back for his 13th NFL season, and his former teammates are fired up about it.

Amendola is signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Houston Texans, his agent told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday. The Texans are Amendola's seventh NFL team and his third since leaving the New England Patriots in 2017.

Amendola played some of his best football in New England from 2013 to 2017, helping the Patriots win two Super Bowls with some clutch playoff performances. After Tuesday's news, a several of his former teammates -- including quarterback Tom Brady, retired wide receiver Julian Edelman and running back Brandon Bolden -- gave him shout-outs on social media.

Instagram/@edelman11

Brady added seven "heart" emojis in the comment section of an NFL Instagram post about Edelman's signing.

Edelman and Amendola were virtually inseparable during their five seasons as teammates in New England -- the two have filmed many a YouTube video together -- so it's no surprise that Edelman is happy for his good friend. Brady and Bolden also were close with Amendola, who earned the nickname "Playoff Danny" for coming up big during New England's Super Bowl runs in 2014 and 2016.

Amendola grew up just outside Houston in The Woodlands, Texas, so this season will be a homecoming for the 35-year-old wideout. He'll also join plenty of ex-Patriots on the Texans, including wide receiver Brandin Cooks, running back Rex Burkhead and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon.

