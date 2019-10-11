Rob Gronkowski was catching passes from Tom Brady at this point last year. Now, he's analyzing his former quarterback on-air.

So, how does Brady feel about Gronk's move from the New England Patriots to FOX, where he made his broadcast debut Thursday night?

The Patriots QB weighed in Friday morning by cracking a joke about Gronkowski the TV analyst on his Instagram story.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tom Brady

Gronk spared the FOX audience any inside jokes, but the retired tight end did deliver an entertaining (if a little clunky) segment comparing Edelman to a squirrel:

"You wanna know why Julian @Edelman11 calls himself the squirrel? That's because he IS A SQUIRREL." 🤣🤣@RobGronkowski: The greatest hype man! (@Patriots) pic.twitter.com/xuPeXSZr1y — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2019

We see what you did there, Rob.

In any case, Edelman seemed to get a kick out of it, posting Gronk's clip to his own Instagram story with a few laughing emojis.

Edelman

While Gronk is entertaining on TV, Brady and Edelman probably are in the same camp of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who admitted Thursday night he's still hopeful the tight end will come out of retirement to re-sign with New England.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman poke fun at Rob Gronkowski's broadcast debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston