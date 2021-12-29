Tom Brady, Julian Edelman pay tribute to John Madden after NFL legend's death

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman pay tribute to John Madden originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL world lost an icon Tuesday as legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden passed away at the age of 85.

The news of Madden's death was met with an outpouring of reactions and touching tributes on social media. Former New England Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were among the many NFL stars to honor Madden with heartfelt messages.

"John called out first Super Bowl," Brady wrote on his Instagram story. "He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game. My condolences and love to the Madden family."

Madden indeed was on the call when Brady led the Patriots to victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36. As Brady led the game-winning drive in the final minute of the fourth quarter, Madden suggested the Patriots should play for overtime rather than trying to win in regulation. When Brady put New England in field goal range, Madden famously said "I'll tell you, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps."

Edelman shared his tribute to Madden on Twitter.

"When you think NFL football, you think John Madden. RIP to a Legend," he wrote.

RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 2006. Between his legendary coaching and broadcasting careers, plus the Madden NFL video game franchise, he will forever be considered one of the most iconic figures in the sport's history.