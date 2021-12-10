Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, more react to Demaryius Thomas' death

Brady, Edelman, Pats players react to tragic Demaryius Thomas news originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL community had to process some tragic news late Thursday night.

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead at his Georgia home Thursday at age 33, police confirmed.

Thomas spent most of his 10-year playing career with the Denver Broncos but briefly joined the New England Patriots in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in April and caught two touchdown passes in New England's preseason finale before the team traded him to the New York Jets on Sept. 10.

Many members of that 2019 Patriots team took the news of Thomas' death hard, including quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman, who offered their condolences on Twitter.

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many 💔 pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, running backs James White and Brandon Bolden, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and linebacker Kyle Van Noy shared similar sentiments.

Can’t believe the DT news…rest in heaven man…spent a few weeks together and DT was flat out a GREAT dude…impacted so many lives #RIP — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) December 10, 2021

Noooo 😢 RIP DT https://t.co/AA9xOnG8ny — James White (@SweetFeet_White) December 10, 2021

RIP DT since the day I met you always been the realest 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) December 10, 2021

Rip DT bro he was real one 💔 — Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) December 10, 2021

This one hurts! DT you were big bro instantly!! Rest easy 88!! 🤞🏽🤞🏽 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) December 10, 2021

Patriots offensive guard Shaq Mason, who like Thomas played at Georgia Tech, offered a fond reflection of Thomas as well.

Definitely one of the reasons I was proud to wear that old gold n white… As he would say “It’s always luv.. nun else” R.I.P. Brother🐝 https://t.co/sUgBcckOQf — Shaq Mason (@ShaqDiesel_70) December 10, 2021

Thomas' time with the Patriots was brief, but he clearly left a lasting impression on members of that 2019 team.