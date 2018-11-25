Tom Brady, Julian Edelman connect on go-ahead TD in Patriots vs. Jets

NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman connect on go-ahead TD in Patriots vs. Jets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots carved up the New York Jets defense on a third-quarter drive in Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium to take a 20-13 lead on a Julian Edelman touchdown reception. 

Edelman hauled in a 21-yard pass from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the go-ahead score. It was Edelman's third reception and Brady's second touchdown pass of the game. His first touchdown strike went to tight end Rob Gronkowski in the first quarter.

Here's a replay of Edelman's touchdown:

Follow our Patriots vs. Jets live blog>>

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

What to Read Next