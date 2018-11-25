Tom Brady, Julian Edelman connect on go-ahead TD in Patriots vs. Jets
The New England Patriots carved up the New York Jets defense on a third-quarter drive in Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium to take a 20-13 lead on a Julian Edelman touchdown reception.
Edelman hauled in a 21-yard pass from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the go-ahead score. It was Edelman's third reception and Brady's second touchdown pass of the game. His first touchdown strike went to tight end Rob Gronkowski in the first quarter.
Here's a replay of Edelman's touchdown:
🐿️ looking for end zone.
🐿️ finds end zone.@edelman11 | #NEvsNYJ | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/0kReFenvpo
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2018
