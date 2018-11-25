Tom Brady, Julian Edelman connect on go-ahead TD in Patriots vs. Jets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots carved up the New York Jets defense on a third-quarter drive in Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium to take a 20-13 lead on a Julian Edelman touchdown reception.

Edelman hauled in a 21-yard pass from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the go-ahead score. It was Edelman's third reception and Brady's second touchdown pass of the game. His first touchdown strike went to tight end Rob Gronkowski in the first quarter.

Here's a replay of Edelman's touchdown:

