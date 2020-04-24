Tom Brady on Julian Edelman: 'He’s like a brother to me'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense is going to look a bit like that of the New England Patriots next season. With Rob Gronkowski joining Tom Brady in Tampa, two of the most storied Patriots in the franchise's history will be playing outside of New England in 2020.

But one veteran who was left out of the plan to defect for greener pastures? Julian Edelman. The soon-to-be 34-year-old receiver and Super Bowl 53 MVP is still with the Patriots and is set to be the team's No. 1 receiver again in 2020.

Edelman will surely miss Brady, with whom he was very close. And it appears that the feeling is mutual on Brady's part.

As a part of the NFL's Twitter telethon, Brady was asked about Edelman staying behind in New England. And in his response, he praised his friend and decade-long teammate.

"Jules knows how I feel about him," Brady said, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. "He's like a brother to me. Nobody's as big a fan of Julian as me. He'll be great whoever he plays with it."

That's some high praise from Brady, and it's unsurprising praise. Edelman has been Brady's favorite receiver for the better part of a decade and the two had a lot of success together on the field. But off the field, their bond was even greater.

It will be interesting to see if Brady can mesh right away with the uber-talented Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay. And how Edelman fares with whoever the Patriots starting quarterback ends up being. But even if both find success, the two close friends will surely miss each other.

Tom Brady on Julian Edelman: 'Hes like a brother to me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston