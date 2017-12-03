Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels in shouting match on Patriots sideline

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was smiling pre-game, but not during a sideline argument with coordinator Josh McDaniels. (AP)

Tom Brady may have 26 career wins against the Buffalo Bills, but in the early going of the New England Patriots’ Week 13 matchup in Buffalo, Brady and the offense aren’t playing that crisply.

And Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the two men most responsible for the unit’s success, had a bit of a blowup on the New England sideline near the end of the first quarter. It happened after an incomplete pass intended for Brandin Cooks on third-and-11:

WATCH: Don’t ever piss off Tom Brady, even if you’re Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/y4CR1WIyQy — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 3, 2017





New England did get a field goal from Stephen Gostkowski on the next play for a 3-0 lead, but clearly neither Brady nor McDaniels was happy with the third-down misfire.

As CBS showed the argument, analyst Tony Romo humorously role-played it, using a higher-pitched voice for McDaniels.

But the quarterback and coach, who are quite close after working together for 11 years (and McDaniels is only 16 months older than Brady), sat down together to talk things over almost immediately after their shouting match.

It also brings to mind another time Brady and his offensive coordinator had a screaming match on the sideline. That time, it was current Houston coach Bill O’Brien, and the opponent was Washington.