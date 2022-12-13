Tom Brady jokingly shocked his family stayed for 49ers-Buccaneers game

Brady jokes he was shocked his family stayed for 49ers-Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tom Brady played in his hometown for the second time in his legendary 23-year NFL career, but it wasn’t the homecoming he had hoped for.

Brady was about 15 minutes away from getting shut out by the team he once rooted for but a late third-quarter TD put the Bucs on the board in the 49ers’ 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Not only did he get blown out by his childhood team, but it happened in front of all of his friends and family.

Brady joined comedians Adam Sandler, Bill Burr and Tracy Morgan on the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday and talked about some of the added pressures of playing in your hometown.

"Yeah, I had only played there one other time and we had played so well. And then yesterday obviously we got our asses kicked and I was walking to the bus and the woman I was with said ‘Hey didn’t you want to see your family?’ and I said ‘They stayed? Wow!’ so I turned around and went back," Brady said. "So at least after the game, I got to see my family, my sisters, my nieces, some cousins. My parents left in the third quarter, thank god."

The seven-time Super Bowl champ struggled against the 49ers' dominant defense. He completed 34 of 55 pass attempts for 252 with one touchdown pass while throwing two interceptions.

But even given the disappointing loss, Brady (and the rest of the NFL world) is just thankful to still be playing the game he loves.

"Look, losing sucks," Brady said. "I also saw [49ers wide receiver] Deebo Samuel carted off the field yesterday. I’ve been carted off the field. Sometimes you think even though losing sucks, at least I got a chance to go out there again next week. It’s just a different perspective."

Brady probably will remember his second and possibly final Bay Area appearance for the rest of his life, but for reasons other than football.

