During Thursday night's game against the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made history. He broke Michael Vick's record for the most quarterback rushing yards in a season on an early-game run against the Jets defense.

In the wake of this historic moment, another historically-good quarterback took time to comment on Jackson's speed and running ability. But not in the way that many would think.

That's right, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady challenged Jackson to a race on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who's buying the PPV? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2019

Okay, so maybe it's not really a race. Or a challenge of any sort. Brady is just making fun of his own lacking speed while praising Jackson for his effort this season.

Still, the image of Jackson trying to race Brady on natural grass while on rollerblades is hilarious. But frankly, it's no guarantee that Brady would win that one given Jackson's unbelievable athletic ability.

That said, Jackson didn't seem to like his chances in the race, as captured postgame by ESPN.

Lamar Jackson responded to Tom Brady's challenge 😂



"Tom's still got a little bit in him. I've seen him." pic.twitter.com/USf2i1APZE



— ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2019

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady jokingly challenges Lamar Jackson to a unique race on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston