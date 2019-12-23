Tom Brady jokes rare block in Patriots-Bills was his chance for redemption

New England Patriots fans don't need to see Tom Brady throwing his body around.

But the 42-year-old quarterback apparently had something to prove when he paved the way for N'Keal Harry on Saturday.

Brady was asked Monday morning about the surprisingly effective block he threw on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White to help Harry gain 18 yards on a reverse.

"Well, I got him on the ground, so that got us a few extra yards," Brady told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "I've had my fair share where I've gone up and missed, so I had to redeem myself at some point."

Brady isn't kidding. The six-time Super Bowl champion has been more of a turnstile than a lead blocker on several occasions during his 20-year career, much to the delight of internet trolls.

It helped Brady's cause that his assignment Saturday was the 190-pound White instead of a linebacker or defensive lineman.

"I'm glad it was a defensive back and not a d-lineman," Brady joked. "Those d-linemen go down a lot harder."

Most importantly for Patriots fans, Brady didn't get injured on the play, and two days after New England's AFC East-clinching win, the veteran QB insisted his banged-up right elbow is still in good shape.

"My elbow is not a problem. ... Any time you get hit on a joint you're going to have soreness," Brady said. "It feels good. I couldn't imagine it feeling any better at this point in the season. Not dealing with anything."

