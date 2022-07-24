Tom Brady jokes with new Notre Dame teammate upon signing

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
Former Notre Dame tight Kyle Rudolph spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before being a member of the New York Giants in 2021.  After being released earlier this off-season, Rudolph officially has a new home as he’s signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Obviously this means that Rudolph will be teaming up with tom brady as the legendary quarterback decided to opt out of retirement this off-season.  Perhaps Rudolph can be thankful that Rob Gronkowski stayed retired for this opportunity, but I’m certain he’s thrilled to be joining the Bucs after spending last year with the dumpster fire that is the football Giants.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady was quick to show off his sense of humor after the Rudolph signing was made official.

It’s not that I dislike Brady because in fact its the entire opposite, especially as he’s gotten out of New England and become more likable seemingly by the day.  However, imagine making your first collegiate start and not only losing but failing to throw a touchdown pass altogether against an opposing team who was coached by Bob Davie.

Yikes, Tom!

