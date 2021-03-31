Tom Brady jokes he’s getting an absurd tattoo after seeing Bruce Arians’ Super Bowl ink

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be getting in an early April Fools prank. He posted to Twitter about a new tattoo he got (which pretty clearly isn’t real).

Bucs coach Bruce Arians got a real tattoo of the Super Bowl LV logo, because he promised as much if his team won this year. So he made good on that promise and posted to social media. Brady, messing around, posted to Twitter to show off his idea for a tattoo: a photo of Arians drinking a beer during the team’s floating Super Bowl parade.

It’s pretty hilarious. Check it out.

Looks great coach…I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021

Here’s hoping it turns out to be real.

List