Tom Brady has jokes, Eli Manning knows he’s not really joking

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was among the people sending along his well-wishes to retiring Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

And he wishes the day might have come sooner.

Brady joked that Manning’s two Super Bowl titles (which came at the Patriots’ expense) were still on his mind.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020





Manning addressed the tweet during his press conference, acknowledging the two had discussed those games in the past.

“I’ve been around Tom. I know how competitive he is,” Manning said. “We joke around about this a little bit. But it’s not real funny to him.”

Beating those Patriots teams will always be Manning’s legacy, and apparently not even six titles are enough to make Brady happy.