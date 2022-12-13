Tom Brady jokes Dre Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me'

Brady jokes Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dre Greenlaw went viral Sunday night for having the gall to ask Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady to autograph the football the 49ers linebacker intercepted in the third quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers.

It was a moment to remember for Greenlaw. But how did Brady feel about the exchange?

“It was s--t for me, to be honest,” Brady joked to comedians Adam Sandler, Bill Burr and Tracy Morgan on his “Let’s Go!” podcast. “It was complete s--t. But I try to be a gentleman.

“No, actually, I mean, look, it was a great play he made. I’m happy he’s got the ball. I wish I didn’t throw it but I’m trying to be a good sport. Because a lot of times I’m not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport. In the moment when they get me in the right frame of mind I’m actually a good sport."

“You looked good. You looked like you meant it,” Sandler said. “You liked nice, Tommy, when you were signing the ball. There were a lot of cameras on you, too. You were forced into that one.”

The interception was one of two picks Brady threw against the stellar 49ers defense, the other captured by safety Tashaun Gipson.

It has been a rough season for Brady, who came out of retirement for another dance with Tampa Bay. Through 13 games, Brady has thrown just 17 touchdown passes. He had a league-high 43 touchdown passes in 17 contests last season.

Still, despite another tough loss for arguably the greatest quarterback to ever step on the gridiron, Brady was able to recognize the bigger picture and put the loss behind him.

“Man, the worst thing he could tell me is no,” Greenlaw said after the game. “I was always told, if you don't ask, you’ll never know. He is a good guy to be able to sign that ball after he threw them pick. That’s big time. I appreciate it. He is the greatest. He’s the GOAT.”

“I went like a little fangirl," Greenlaw later added. "I tried to soothe him up and make him feel better, ‘Man, you’re the greatest ever.’ But, he is. He really is. I was like, ‘Man, you don’t even got to sign the balls.’ ”

Fellow linebacker Fred Warner also joined Greenlaw in the postgame exchange, and seemed to enjoy the moment watching his teammate get the football signed.

"We came prepared. Strolled up to him, 'Hey Tom, can you sign the balls for us?' Like some 5-year-olds. It was great."

