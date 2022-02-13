Tom Brady jokes about his rare Super Bowl Sunday free time

Tom Brady is not used to having all of this free time — especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

Between his legendary run with the New England Patriots and his two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady played in 10 Super Bowls, including in five of the last seven NFL seasons.

But Brady’s Bucs were eliminated in the divisional round in what proved to be his final game. Now retired, Brady apparently hasn’t had a chance to clear out the calendar on his phone.

Brady (and his marketing team) has shown a good sense of humor on social media in the past few years, and this is just the latest example of that.

Still, you know there’s a big part of Brady that’s still miffed he couldn’t go out with one more Super Bowl appearance.